Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 1.76 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 402,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,247.26).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.