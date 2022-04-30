SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SIF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

