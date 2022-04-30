Societe Generale Raises SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($24.22) to GBX 2,200 ($28.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,086.38.

SSEZY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. SSE has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

