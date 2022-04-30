Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEYMF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

