Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.24) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,445.00.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Spectris has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

