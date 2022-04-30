Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

