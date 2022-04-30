Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.