Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stericycle have declined over the past year, partly due to lower-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Vast international presence exposes the company to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after buying an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

