Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

