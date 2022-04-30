Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1,169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $161.66 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

