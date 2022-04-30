Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.15% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $96.21 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.