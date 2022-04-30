Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

