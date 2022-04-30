Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,595 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $241.51 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

