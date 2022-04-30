Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $232.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

