Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

