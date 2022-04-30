Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $85.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.06.

ARVN opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

