Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$5.10

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

BCM opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$177.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

