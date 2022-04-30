StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

