StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

