StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

