StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
