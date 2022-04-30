StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.