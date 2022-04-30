Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

SNCY stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,483,822 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

