Susquehanna Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

