Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

