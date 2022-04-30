Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.94 ($3.16).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.87 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of €2.90 ($3.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.50.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

