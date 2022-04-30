Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 318.75 ($4.06).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.33 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.50. The company has a market capitalization of £20.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.