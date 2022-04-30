The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 62.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insmed by 130.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insmed by 10.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

