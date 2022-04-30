Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.93.

Shares of TF opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The company has a market cap of C$749.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

