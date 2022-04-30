Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
