Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.