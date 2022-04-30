Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

