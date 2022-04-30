Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.