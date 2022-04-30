UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($52.37) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.47 ($70.40).

Shares of FME stock opened at €59.44 ($63.91) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

