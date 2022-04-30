Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.23 ($33.58).

Uniper stock opened at €24.52 ($26.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a one year high of €42.45 ($45.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.31 and its 200 day moving average is €34.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

