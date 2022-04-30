United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.96. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

