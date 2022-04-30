Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

