Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $303.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $303.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $254.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.40. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

