Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

VALN opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth about $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

