VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.
VectivBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
