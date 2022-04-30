Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

