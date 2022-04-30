Viberate Market Capitalization Reaches $4.99 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $430,895.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

