Viberate Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $430,895.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

