Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.50 ($32.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.16) to €41.50 ($44.62) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

