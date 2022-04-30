Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €173.00 ($186.02) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($333.33) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €238.00 ($255.91).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €148.94 ($160.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of €155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.54. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($263.92).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

