Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,968,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,975,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 297,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

