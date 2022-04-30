W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

