Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.75.

Shares of W stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

