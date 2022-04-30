Wedbush Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.2% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 161.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 31.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

