Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

