Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

